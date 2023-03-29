Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

NYSE:HUM traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.23. 399,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.40. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

