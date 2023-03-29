Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Hysan Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hysan Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hysan Development Stock Performance

HYSNY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. 2,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. Hysan Development has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

Hysan Development Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2883 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.23%.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

