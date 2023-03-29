IceCure Medical’s (ICCM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 158.60% from the company’s previous close.

IceCure Medical Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICCM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 301,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,786. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.25.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.