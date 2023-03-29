ICON Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $197.79 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 951,516,489 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

