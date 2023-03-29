Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 23,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 77,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Iconic Minerals Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.81. The stock has a market cap of C$13.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.