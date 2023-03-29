IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,261. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $483.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.17.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

