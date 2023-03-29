IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4193 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.

IGM Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. 527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IGIFF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.