Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering Price Performance

Shares of IMRX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 58,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,386. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $257.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

About Immuneering

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Immuneering by 81.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immuneering by 111.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Immuneering by 119.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.