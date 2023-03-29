Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
IMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Immuneering Price Performance
Shares of IMRX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 58,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,386. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $257.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering
About Immuneering
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immuneering (IMRX)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.