Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRXGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Immuneering Price Performance

Shares of IMRX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 58,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,386. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $257.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Immuneering by 81.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immuneering by 111.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Immuneering by 119.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

