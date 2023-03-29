Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

ISV stock opened at C$22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$19.12 and a 12-month high of C$25.39. The stock has a market cap of C$396.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.64.

Get Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.