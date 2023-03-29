Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISVGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

ISV stock opened at C$22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$19.12 and a 12-month high of C$25.39. The stock has a market cap of C$396.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.