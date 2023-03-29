Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Innodata by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innodata by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Trading Down 1.3 %

Innodata Company Profile

INOD stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

