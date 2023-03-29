Innoviz Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,508 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,795 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Innoviz Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. 700,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,580. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 922,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 290,600 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.