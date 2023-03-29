Innoviz Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,508 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,795 put options.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on INVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Innoviz Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. 700,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,580. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.21.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
