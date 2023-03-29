Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
