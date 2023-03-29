Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.01

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.33. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 458,152 shares trading hands.

Inpixon Stock Up 6.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $831,959.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Inpixon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Inpixon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inpixon by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 309,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inpixon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Inpixon by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

