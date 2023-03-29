Insider Buying: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Acquires 73,900 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang purchased 73,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $152,973.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 623,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,827.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Philip Liang acquired 73,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $125,685.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Philip Liang bought 49,800 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $118,026.00.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Philip Liang purchased 37,100 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Philip Liang acquired 30,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Philip Liang acquired 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,375.00.
- On Monday, February 13th, Philip Liang bought 15,700 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00.
- On Friday, February 10th, Philip Liang acquired 60,480 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $185,068.80.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang bought 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $240,977.45.
- On Monday, February 6th, Philip Liang purchased 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.55.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. 419,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.89 million, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.12.
Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $101,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Vicarious Surgical by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
