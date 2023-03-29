Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Sells 2,847 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.16. 1,206,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

