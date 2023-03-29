Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 11,163 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $181,622.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,575,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,975,445.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $170,905.53.

On Thursday, March 16th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $175,817.25.

On Monday, March 6th, Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $491,973.72.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $33,734.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $17,065.50.

On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06.

Fastly Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. 3,885,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,368. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

