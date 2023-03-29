Insider Selling: Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) CTO Sells 10,280 Shares of Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fisker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. 7,731,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,368. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.08. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Fisker by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fisker by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

