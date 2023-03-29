Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells 46,129 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 1,351,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

