Insider Selling: TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 20,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 445,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $196,867.20.

On Friday, March 24th, Laird Landmann sold 150,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

TSI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 123,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,066. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 75.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 115,520 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

