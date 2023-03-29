Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells 5,242 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.83, for a total transaction of $1,608,402.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,638.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Winmark Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Winmark stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $307.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,757. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $183.93 and a one year high of $311.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.29.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Winmark

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WINA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Winmark by 864.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

