Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.81) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.91) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

NTLA opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $78.58.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

