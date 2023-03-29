Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million.

Intellinetics Stock Performance

Shares of INLX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882. Intellinetics has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

