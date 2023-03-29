Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $4.97

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $22.60 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $4.97 or 0.00018013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00061394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00040786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001328 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,184,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,051,617 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

