Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ITCI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. 922,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,200. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,906 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $372,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,223 shares of company stock worth $11,749,484 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

