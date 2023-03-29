Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 144.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 124,802 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. 103,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,493. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.12.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

