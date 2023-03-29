Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Down 76.8% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the February 28th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BSCU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. 78,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,577. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
