Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Down 76.8% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the February 28th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BSCU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. 78,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,577. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,488,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

