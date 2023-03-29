Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 196.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

