Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $70.29

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and traded as high as $70.93. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $70.78, with a volume of 35,739 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 260.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

