Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IDLB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. 483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (IDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US. The index selects stocks with low beta relative to their respective country markets and excludes firms with negative earnings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.