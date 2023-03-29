Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
IDLB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. 483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.
About Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF
The Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (IDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US. The index selects stocks with low beta relative to their respective country markets and excludes firms with negative earnings.
