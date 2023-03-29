Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 570,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,180% from the previous session’s volume of 44,606 shares.The stock last traded at $30.51 and had previously closed at $30.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $571.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,803 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2,022.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 772,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 735,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after buying an additional 660,823 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1,146.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 169,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 155,941 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

