Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 53.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,281,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,228,000 after buying an additional 1,496,032 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 132,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,885,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,391 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,317,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 852,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 415,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VMO remained flat at $9.45 during trading on Wednesday. 53,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,512. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0376 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

