Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 6th

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSSGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSS remained flat at $33.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,785. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $88.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the period.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

(Get Rating)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US Small Company index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US stocks selected by fundamental and quality metrics and weighted by firm size. IUSS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

