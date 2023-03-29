Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 6th

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSS remained flat at $33.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,785. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $88.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the period.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US Small Company index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US stocks selected by fundamental and quality metrics and weighted by firm size. IUSS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

