Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,785. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IUSS. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US Small Company index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US stocks selected by fundamental and quality metrics and weighted by firm size. IUSS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

