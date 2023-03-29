Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:USLB)

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USLB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (USLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of stocks selected from the 1000 largest US firms. The index selects stocks with low beta and positive earnings, and weights them equally.

