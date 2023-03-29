Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF makes up 1.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 3.07% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,130. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.