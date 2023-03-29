Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $908,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $366.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

