Invitoken (INVI) Price Reaches $1.54 on Top Exchanges

Invitoken (INVI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Invitoken token can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00005430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Invitoken has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $80,116.25 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

