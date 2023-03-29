IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 6.2%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.99. 972,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,115,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.82.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
