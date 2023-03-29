IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 6.2%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.99. 972,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,115,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 20.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 10.0% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

