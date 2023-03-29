IOTA Reaches Market Cap of $593.53 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $593.53 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003516 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000110 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.