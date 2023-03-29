iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) Trading Up 3.8%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.93 and last traded at $56.80. 5,192 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Up 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL – Get Rating) by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 10.27% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

