iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $31.88. Approximately 6,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 30,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.86% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

