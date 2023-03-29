iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.86. 3,625,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,606,523. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

