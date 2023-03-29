iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 474,958 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the previous session’s volume of 132,379 shares.The stock last traded at $47.27 and had previously closed at $47.21.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

