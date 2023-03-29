iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. 949,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,668. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.