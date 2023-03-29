iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. 8,743,756 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

