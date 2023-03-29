iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Cut by Shelter Ins Retirement Plan

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,559 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 12.3% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.29. 5,594,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,255,355. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $57.52.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

