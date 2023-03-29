iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $309,689,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 882.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,695,000 after acquiring an additional 893,091 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

