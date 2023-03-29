iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Diligent Investors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after buying an additional 948,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after purchasing an additional 820,606 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,902,000 after acquiring an additional 102,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.97. 2,682,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,549. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $107.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

