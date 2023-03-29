iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lifted by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

AGG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,867. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.