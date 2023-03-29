iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.08. 1,261,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,944. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $107.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.75.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

